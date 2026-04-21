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'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris

Netflix released first official glimpse into the upcoming season of the most-watched series, 'Wednesday'

Wednesday Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris  

Jenna Ortega is returning as Wednesday Addams in the superhit series. 

On Tuesday, April 21, Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of the actress in her infamous character as Wednesday Addams.

"From Paris, with dread," the global, subscription-based streaming service captioned its official Instagram post.

Apart from the eerie description, the first look also revealed that Jenna will explore Paris in the upcoming season as she is channeling her intense look in front of the Eiffel Tower. 

The new poster also featured her popular motorbike on which her pal, Thing, was posing alongside Jenna. 

Fans reactions over Wednesday season 3: 

As the new cinematic view of the series garnered popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement over the forthcoming season.

One fan commented, "Arrow is the most beautiful gothic girl."

"OMG!!!! Is Wednesday meeting with Emily in Paris?" another gushed.

While a third guess, "Wyler ENDGAME please Netflix." 

For those new to the room, Wednesday Season 3 has not revealed an official release date as the show is currently filming in Dublin.  

But it will reportedly be going all over Europe if the new photo is anything to go by.      

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