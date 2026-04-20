Tom Cruise sends fans buzzing as 'Top Gun' and 'Top Gun 2' get limited-time re-release

Tom Cruise's thrilling announcement has sparked a massive frenzy among fans.
The Mission: Impossible star took to Instagram on Monday, April 20, to share an exciting update with his 15.2 million followers.
In the post, the 63-year-old American actor announced that his action drama movie franchise, Top Gun, is returning on big screens for a limited time.
Cruise shared a two-slide post featuring two posters, one of his high-octane 1986 movie Top Gun and the other of its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
He shared that both movies will be screened for "one week only" staring May 13, 2026.
"Two films. One big screen. Back in theatres, May 13th, for one week only," Tom Cruise captioned.
Fans' reactions:
The buzz-making update instantly sparked thrill among fans, with one of them gushing, "Tom Cruise, you're the greatest actor ever."
"See you at the movies!" wrote another, while a third anticipated, "Yes!! Can't wait."
A fourth also commented, "Brb I'm heading to the movies."
About Top Gun:
Top Gun is a 1986 American action drama film that stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt.
About Top Gun: Maverick:
Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as the naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
Top Gun 3:
Recently, it was announced that Tom Cruise is returning as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for the third installment of Top Gun.