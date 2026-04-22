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7 Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts

Let’s take a closer look at seven Michael Jackson songs

7 Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts
7 Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts

Decades after his peak, Michael Jackson continues to reign as one of the most streamed artists across the globe—a testament to a legacy that refuses to fade.

Jackson’s music has proven to be timeless, cutting across generations, cultures, and platforms.

Whether it’s the infectious groove of Billie Jean, the anthemic power of Beat It, or the genre-defying brilliance of Thriller, these songs continue to rack up millions—sometimes billions—of streams on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

In this list, let’s take a closer look at seven Michael Jackson songs that are still dominating global streaming charts.

List of best Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts

Billie Jean


Its unforgettable bassline and storytelling still resonate with listeners worldwide, making it a staple on global playlists.

Jackson's most-streamed track globally, currently exceeding 2.6 billion streams on Spotify and over 1.7 billion views on YouTube.

Smooth Criminal


“Smooth Criminal” has found new life on social media platforms, thanks to its catchy hook and signature anti-gravity lean.

It consistently trends among younger audiences discovering Jackson for the first time

Recently reaching 1 billion views on YouTube, it holds the same milestone on Spotify.

Thriller


The title track from the best-selling album of all time, Thriller, continues to spike in streams—especially around Halloween.

The song’s eerie vibe and legendary music video keep it culturally relevant and peaks annually as it currently holds over 860 million Spotify streams.

Rock With You


A staple of R&B and disco playlists, it has surpassed 860 million streams on Spotify.

It consistently ranks as one of his top 5 most-streamed daily tracks.

Black or White


A powerful anthem of unity, Black or White remains widely streamed across the globe.

Its message feels just as relevant today, helping it maintain steady popularity.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough


The song served as his solo arrival anthem; this track has crossed 720 million streams on Spotify.

It is widely regarded as one of the greatest disco songs ever recorded

They Don’t Care About Us


Jackson’s track has experienced a major streaming resurgence, recently surpassing 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Its enduring popularity is driven by a powerful social message and an intense, hard-hitting rhythm that continues to resonate with global audiences.

It regularly re-enters trending charts and features prominently on major playlists worldwide.

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