Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's shocking brawl details revealed by Netflix crew

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's shocking row left the Netflix docuseries crew "stunned" amid already brewing tension.
The One Direction alums reunited for a travel docuseries for the streaming platform in a surprise move; however, the chapter has now been closed amid reports of a physical altercation between the stars.
It was reported that the Pillowtalk crooner made a remark about his former bandmate's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from Leukaemia in 2016.
Allegedly, Zayn punched Louis in the face, causing a concussion, which led to the cancellation of the project.
A source close to the matter shared with Metro that the crew were "stunned" when the fight broke out between Zayn and Louis.
"There was a really tense feeling behind the scenes of the show that something was brewing between Zayn and Louis, but the crew were stunned when the row broke out," the insider noted.
The source shared, "The decision to scrap the show has understandably left everyone involved disappointed."
"They worked really hard for over a year in production and it feels like a complete waste of everyone's time."
While not much was disclosed, it was confirmed that the pair had been filming a road trip across the US for a Netflix series.
Moreover, sources have claimed it could be "beyond damaging" for the Dusk Till Dawn crooner if the footage, which is currently in the possession of the production company holds, gets leaked.
"The series was supposed to capture a raw insight into Zayn and Louis’ relationship but this crossed a line," a source told The Sun, claiming that the fight and the alleged remark on Louis' mother had all been filmed.
Louis and his entire family have since unfollowed Zayn on social media, with the Lemonade singer reportedly coming back to the UK after the cancellation of the documentary.
Meanwhile, Zayn has been forced to postpone events in the UK amid the release of his album, Konnakol, due to an unknown health issue.
All his events, including an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, have been cancelled as he recovers from the medical condition, details of which remain unknown.