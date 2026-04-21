News
News

Rihanna's 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers makes her magazine cover debut

Rihannas 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See
Rihanna's 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See

Rihanna's baby girl has officially stepped into the glamorous world of entertainment!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, the Diamonds singer sparked a frenzy among fans by sharing a delightful post.

In the update, the Unapologetic hitmaker dropped a gorgeous cover photo for W Magazine, sharing that her seven-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, has made her magazine cover debut.

"cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!! @wmag," captioned the Barbadian singer.

The beautiful cover featured Rihanna serving glam in a smoky blue coat dress, paired with a stylish purple hat and white faux fur scarf.

Meanwhile, Rocki - cradled gently by the songstress - melted hearts in an adorable white Dior outfit with her tiny fingers in her mouth.

Fans' reactions:

Rihanna's swoon-worthy post garnered heartfelt comments and love from fans.

"Now I officially have baby fever," said one.

Another demanded, "We need more of baby rocki."

"An icon and her mini-me," swooned a third, while a fourth gushed, "That is the cutest baby omg."

A$AP Rocki on Rihanna's motherhood:

While speaking to W Magazine, A$AP reflected on Rihanna's motherhood, noting how she has changed since they first got together.

"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic..." he gushed.

The rapper continued, "The way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched-one of a kind. I just adore her."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocki children:

A$AP Rocki and Rihanna, who have been dating in 2020, share three children - two sons RZA and Riot, and a daughter Rocki.

Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid secretly tie knot in intimate rural setting
Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid secretly tie knot in intimate rural setting
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's shocking brawl details revealed by Netflix crew
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's shocking brawl details revealed by Netflix crew
10 rare Michael Jackson facts that will blow your mind
10 rare Michael Jackson facts that will blow your mind
BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations
BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death
Alan Osmond dies at 76: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Alan Osmond dies at 76: Family reveals shocking cause of death

Popular News

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase
2 hours ago
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban

Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
2 hours ago
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert

43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
2 hours ago