Rihanna's 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See

Rihanna's baby girl has officially stepped into the glamorous world of entertainment!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, the Diamonds singer sparked a frenzy among fans by sharing a delightful post.
In the update, the Unapologetic hitmaker dropped a gorgeous cover photo for W Magazine, sharing that her seven-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, has made her magazine cover debut.
"cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!! @wmag," captioned the Barbadian singer.
The beautiful cover featured Rihanna serving glam in a smoky blue coat dress, paired with a stylish purple hat and white faux fur scarf.
Meanwhile, Rocki - cradled gently by the songstress - melted hearts in an adorable white Dior outfit with her tiny fingers in her mouth.
Fans' reactions:
Rihanna's swoon-worthy post garnered heartfelt comments and love from fans.
"Now I officially have baby fever," said one.
Another demanded, "We need more of baby rocki."
"An icon and her mini-me," swooned a third, while a fourth gushed, "That is the cutest baby omg."
A$AP Rocki on Rihanna's motherhood:
While speaking to W Magazine, A$AP reflected on Rihanna's motherhood, noting how she has changed since they first got together.
"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic..." he gushed.
The rapper continued, "The way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched-one of a kind. I just adore her."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocki children:
A$AP Rocki and Rihanna, who have been dating in 2020, share three children - two sons RZA and Riot, and a daughter Rocki.