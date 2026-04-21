Noah Kahan performs new tracks in long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut

Noah Kahan, who has been preparing his fans for a "sad summer" with the release of his new album, has finally made his debut performance at the NPR Tiny Desk, featuring brand new songs.
During his Tiny Desk Concert, Kahan performed a total of four songs, including three tracks from his new album, The Great Divide, set to release on April 24.
The performance kicked off with American Cars, followed by The Great Divide, an already released track from the upcoming album, and an older ballad titled Orange Juice and Paid Time Off.
Kahan also showed off his humorous side between the musical numbers, addressing his sweating, he noted, "I'm hoping this sweat makes it look like I'm crying."
The Halloween singer continued his comedic banter as he compared the recording space to a well-known sci-fi film setting, "Gattaca headquarters", said Kahan, earning laughter from the room.
Kahan performed alongside a full band consisting of Noah Levine, Mike Harris, Dylan Jones, Nina de Vitry, Alex Bachari, and Marcos Valles.
The instrumentation included diverse elements such as the banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, and fiddle to support his vocal and guitar work.
After the concert went live on YouTube, Kahan turned to his Instagram Story, sharing the surreal moment and how much of a big part NPR played in his life.
"Hard to describe how important @npr and @nprmusic has been for me," he penned with a close-up selfie.
"If you're an upper valley kid you know that NHPR and VPR are sometimes the only two working radio stations. I fell in love with all the segments, the tones of their voices, the honesty in their reporting and of course the local highlights."
He continued, "It is an absolute honor to have been able to meet some of them and thank them in person."
Discussing Noah Kahan's Tiny Desk debut, Stephen Thompson of NPR Music noted, "The Vermont singer-songwriter became a superstar so gradually, it was easy not to fully notice him until he was selling out stadiums. Only now is he finally making his Tiny Desk debut."
About Tiny Desk Concert
Tiny Desk Concerts is a programme at NPR Music, compromising of live performances by musicians of different genres.