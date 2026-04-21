News
News

Noah Kahan performs new tracks in long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut

The 'Stick Season' hitmaker has made his Tiny Desk debut just days ahead of the release of his new album

Noah Kahan performs new tracks in long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut
Noah Kahan performs new tracks in long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut

Noah Kahan, who has been preparing his fans for a "sad summer" with the release of his new album, has finally made his debut performance at the NPR Tiny Desk, featuring brand new songs.

During his Tiny Desk Concert, Kahan performed a total of four songs, including three tracks from his new album, The Great Divide, set to release on April 24.

The performance kicked off with American Cars, followed by The Great Divide, an already released track from the upcoming album, and an older ballad titled Orange Juice and Paid Time Off.

Kahan also showed off his humorous side between the musical numbers, addressing his sweating, he noted, "I'm hoping this sweat makes it look like I'm crying."

The Halloween singer continued his comedic banter as he compared the recording space to a well-known sci-fi film setting, "Gattaca headquarters", said Kahan, earning laughter from the room.

Kahan performed alongside a full band consisting of Noah Levine, Mike Harris, Dylan Jones, Nina de Vitry, Alex Bachari, and Marcos Valles.

The instrumentation included diverse elements such as the banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, and fiddle to support his vocal and guitar work.


After the concert went live on YouTube, Kahan turned to his Instagram Story, sharing the surreal moment and how much of a big part NPR played in his life.

"Hard to describe how important @npr and @nprmusic has been for me," he penned with a close-up selfie.

"If you're an upper valley kid you know that NHPR and VPR are sometimes the only two working radio stations. I fell in love with all the segments, the tones of their voices, the honesty in their reporting and of course the local highlights."

picture credit: Noah Kahan/ Instagram
picture credit: Noah Kahan/ Instagram 

He continued, "It is an absolute honor to have been able to meet some of them and thank them in person."

Discussing Noah Kahan's Tiny Desk debut, Stephen Thompson of NPR Music noted, "The Vermont singer-songwriter became a superstar so gradually, it was easy not to fully notice him until he was selling out stadiums. Only now is he finally making his Tiny Desk debut."

About Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Concerts is a programme at NPR Music, compromising of live performances by musicians of different genres.

Rihanna's 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See
Rihanna's 7-month-old daughter Rocki melts hearts with magazine cover debut: See
Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid secretly tie knot in intimate rural setting
Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid secretly tie knot in intimate rural setting
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's shocking brawl details revealed by Netflix crew
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson's shocking brawl details revealed by Netflix crew
10 rare Michael Jackson facts that will blow your mind
10 rare Michael Jackson facts that will blow your mind
BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations
BTS agency founder Bang Si-hyuk faces arrest risk amid fraud allegations
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose takes breath away in dreamy gown at prom
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
'Wednesday' Season 3 first look revealed: Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death
How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death

Popular News

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase
2 hours ago
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban

Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
2 hours ago
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert

43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
2 hours ago