Zoë Kravitz sparks Harry Styles engagement buzz by debuting sparkling ring

Zoë Kravitz's eye-popping new move has sparked a frenzy among fans.
In a buzz worthy new update, The Sun reported on Tuesday, April 21, that the Blink Twice actress has sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Harry Styles.
The lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA and kissing each other in London when the 37-year-old American actress debuted a massive, sparkling ring on her ring finger.
For their latest outing, the Caught Stealing star was seen dressed in a grey oversized coat, worn over an off-white shirt and jeans.
Meanwhile, the former One Direction alum kept it causal in an all-black look that included a hoodie and trousers.
According to some previous reports, Kravitz and Styles - who sparked relationship rumors in August 2025 - are moving forward with their romance steadily, and are enjoying the simple pleasures.
"They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry," said a source.
Another insider told, "They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy."
Prior to their relationship, Zoë Kravitz was engaged to Channing Tatum, while Harry Styles was last linked to actress Taylor Russell.