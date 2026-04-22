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King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event

His Majesty threw a lavish 100th birthday party for his late mom, Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace

King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeths centenary event
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event 

King Charles III has not yet done with the 100th birth anniversary of his "Darling Mama," Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. 

After throwing a lavish birthday party at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty has shared the key highlights of the reception he hosted with his life partner, Queen Camilla, in remembrance of his late mother, who would have been 100 on April 21, 2026. 

The 77-year-old British monarch's office released exclusive glimpses of the reception beside a heartfelt message on the King's behalf. 

"The King and Queen, together with members of The Royal Family, have hosted a reception in honour of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace," the statement read.

The Royal Family, including Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, and other senior royal family members, attended the lavish reception to honour the late Queen, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. 

"Amongst guests were representatives of The late Queen's former charities and patronages, as well as some very special centenarians, who are celebrating their 100th birthday today. It was a delight to come together and share memories from the past 100 years!" the King concluded his message.

To mark late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday, King Charles III and the royal family visited the British Museum to view a scale model of the new national memorial. 

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