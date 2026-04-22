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Blake Lively goes wholesome on Instagram ahead of ‘It Ends with Us’ trial

Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ trial against Justin Baldoni set for May 2026

Blake Lively goes wholesome on Instagram ahead of ‘It Ends with Us’ trial
Blake Lively goes wholesome on Instagram ahead of ‘It Ends with Us’ trial

Blake Lively recently shared a wholesome post on her social media account ahead of her It Ends with Us trial, set for May 18.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, shared a video of a couple, thanking them to choose Blake Brown Beauty for their special day.

While tagging popular US-based Muslim content creator Eman, and Shaggy, Lively began her post with excitement as she wrote, “Oh my gosh. This made me so happy.”

The Gossip Girl alum went on to say, “The couples who do each others hair together stay together and you know what you're doing! Incredible!”

Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ trial against Justin Baldoni set for May 2026
Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ trial against Justin Baldoni set for May 2026

She then added, “Thank you for bringing @blakebrobeauty Glam Mousse as your plus one I hope the wedding was great!”

In the end, the Another Simple Favor actress star shared, “And you couldn't have had a better inspo person his kindness in real life is unmatched.”

Blake Lively's post comes ahead of her upcoming trial, in which she will face Justin Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star, whom she accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the shooting of the 2024 film adaptation.

However, her 10 out of 13 claims in the lawsuit were tossed by the judge, earlier this month.

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