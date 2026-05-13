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Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart

The Princess of Wales is set to embark on her first international trip since being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024

Kate Middleton reveals special stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart

The Princess of Wales has shared excitement ahead of her trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, for the Centre for Early Childhood run by the Royal Foundation.

On Wednesday, May 13, Kate Middleton is set to embark on a global mission to transform the early years development of children around the world.

The princess is aiming to "lead the global conversation" on the subject close to her heart, as she vows to bring together world leaders, educators and professionals.

Kate will arrive in northern Italy on Wednesday on a mission for her Centre for Early Childhood run by the Royal Foundation.

Penning a message ahead of the stop, the princess shared on the official Instagram account, "Looking forward to a special trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy with @earlychildhood, aiming to come to a greater understanding of how we can raise 'The Whole Child' - supporting healthy balance in mind, body and spirit."


"Our earliest relationships and environments cultivate the social and emotional skills which become the golden thread of lifelong wellbeing, And here, the Reggio Emilia Approach has become a world-leading approach to learning, encouraging children how to ‘live’ connection," she added.

On her two-day trip, she will visit a range of educational institutions around the region, recognised as being a world leader in early years education.

The Italy trip is her first international trip since being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

The Princess underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy before announcing she was in remission in 2025 but has staggered her return to full-time royal duties.

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