Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'

Princess Anne is reportedly facing immense pressure to cancel her upcoming Royal engagement.
The Princess Royal - who had a scheduled visit to Bakkafrost’s Applecross farm today May 13, is being forced to call it off - due to it's controvercial reputation.
As per The Grocer, the foundation has accused that more than 10 million salmon have died at Applecross in the past five years.
"Bakkafrost wants the photo opp, the handshake [and] it wants to use Princess Anne to 'royal wash' their cruel, dirty business," said Vince in a bombshell statement to stop Anne from visit the site.
He continued, "The King was right to drop the royal warrant from Mowi, another factory farm operation abusing both captive and wild fish in Scotland."
"Princess Anne should cancel this visit," he demanded.
"No royal handshake, no staged photographs [and] no palace gloss for this hideously cruel and dirty factory farm for salmon," added the founder.