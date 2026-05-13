News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'

The Princess Royal upcoming Royal visit lands in trouble after shocking demand

Princess Annes Royal engagement hit with disruption: should cancel this visit
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'

Princess Anne is reportedly facing immense pressure to cancel her upcoming Royal engagement.

The Princess Royal - who had a scheduled visit to Bakkafrost’s Applecross farm today May 13, is being forced to call it off - due to it's controvercial reputation.

As per The Grocer, the foundation has accused that more than 10 million salmon have died at Applecross in the past five years.

"Bakkafrost wants the photo opp, the handshake [and] it wants to use Princess Anne to 'royal wash' their cruel, dirty business," said Vince in a bombshell statement to stop Anne from visit the site.

He continued, "The King was right to drop the royal warrant from Mowi, another factory farm operation abusing both captive and wild fish in Scotland."

"Princess Anne should cancel this visit," he demanded.

"No royal handshake, no staged photographs [and] no palace gloss for this hideously cruel and dirty factory farm for salmon," added the founder.

Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs
Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs
Prince William welcomes Māori Queen to Windsor Castle in historic royal meeting
Prince William welcomes Māori Queen to Windsor Castle in historic royal meeting
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

Convicted killer Sean Gathright breaks down in tears during Julio Foolio murder trial

Convicted killer Sean Gathright breaks down in tears during Julio Foolio murder trial
38 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention

Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention
2 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joins Trump on Air Force One for China summit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joins Trump on Air Force One for China summit
2 hours ago