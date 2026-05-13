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Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament

His Majesty delivers landmark King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster

Key takeaways from King Charless historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament  

King Charles has delivered a landmark speech and attended the third State Opening of Parliament since he took over the throne.

On Wednesday, May 13, His Majesty accompanied his wife, Queen Camilla, who left Buckingham Palace in a royal carriage towards the Palace of Westminster, where he addressed both Houses of Parliament.

The 77-year-old British monarch commenced his King’s Speech by highlighting the West Asia crisis, declaring the Middle East’s catastrophic situation an "increasingly dangerous and volatile."

In the speech, an outline of 37 bills ministers want to pass in the next parliamentary session, including eight previously introduced to Parliament.

Protection of the energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom

The King clarified in his speech that his government will respond to the world’s political unrest with "strength and aim to create a country that is fair for all," assuring his Ministers will take their responsibilities with immense clarity in this situation.

Improvement of the trading relations of the UK

Prince William and Harry’s father also promised to strengthen the trading relations with other countries, which can play a vital role in protecting economic security.

"My Ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a Bill to strengthen ties with the European Union [European Partnership Bill]," the monarch stated.

A country fair for all

King Charles stressed the equal rights of civilians as his "Government believes that the UK should be a country fair for all."

He also ensured that the UK is a place where every child can take part in the nation's highest aspirations.

"My Ministers believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed to the best of his or her ability and not be held back due to poverty, special educational needs, or a lack of respect for vocational education," the King added.

Shortly after the historic speech, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share the key highlights of the third State Opening of Parliament under the supervision of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"The King and Queen have attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster. The ceremonial event formally marks the beginning of each parliamentary year. It is the only regular occasion when the three constituent parts of Parliament - the Sovereign, the House of Lords, and the House of Commons – meet," they stated in the caption.

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