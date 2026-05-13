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King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech

The 77-year-old British monarch set to deliver historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament

King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark Kings Speech
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have made a grand arrival at the Parliament for the historic King's Speech.

On Wednesday, May 13, His Majesty's office shared exclusive footage of the royal couple exiting Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster a few moments before he officially began the State Opening of Parliament.

"The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace by carriage procession as they travel to the Palace of Westminster for the State Opening of Parliament," the Royal Family stated in the caption.

Upon entering the Lords Chamber, all present rose to their feet in recognition of the sovereign as the monarch and Camilla travelled from Buckingham Palace, accompanied by military bands and grand processions. 


What is State Opening of Parliament: 

For those unfamiliar, the State Opening of Parliament by King Charles III is a major ceremonial event, as the formal start of a new parliamentary session, typically held in May.

It brings together the Sovereign, the House of Lords, and the House of Commons for the King's Speech, which outlines the government's legislative agenda, including over 35 planned bills on the economy, health, and environment.

During the historic event, King Charles will deliver the King's Speech in the House of Lords, highlighting the government's policies, such as infrastructure improvements, police reform, and strengthening ties with the European Union (EU). 

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