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‘Invincible’ Season 4 concludes: Will there be a Season 5?

‘Invincible’ Season 4 recently concluded its last episode on Amazon Prime Video

‘Invincible’ Season 4 concludes: Will there be a Season 5?
‘Invincible’ Season 4 concludes: Will there be a Season 5?

The season 4 of Invincible recently ended with its eighth episode, showcasing a tense finale.

With the latest season’s conclusion, many social media users have been wondering whether there will be another season.

About ‘Invincible’

It is an adult animated superhero series that follows Mark Grayson, who inherits powers from his father, Omni-Man, the planet's most powerful hero only to discover his father's legacy is dark and violent.

How season 4 concluded?

Invincible Season 4 ended on April 22, 2026, with the episode titled, "Don't Leave Me Hanging Here", in which Mark Grayson accepts an uneasy truce with Thragg to protect Earth.

Cast

Invincible Season 4 features the return of core cast members Mark Grayson, played by Steven Yeun, Debbie Grayson, played by Sandra Oh, and Omni-Man, played by J.K. Simmons.

‘Invincible’ Season 4 recently concluded its last episode on Amazon Prime Video
‘Invincible’ Season 4 recently concluded its last episode on Amazon Prime Video

Moreover, new and returning voice cast includes Lee Pace as Thragg, Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, Danai Gurira as Universa, and Winston Duke as Space Racer.

Will there be a ‘Invincible’ Season 5?

Yes, Invincible Season 5 has officially been confirmed by Prime Video and is currently in production.

‘Invincible’ Season 5: Release date

It is likely to be released between February and April 2027.

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