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Patrick Muldoon ‘spiritual’ last message to family revealed by sister

‘Days of Our Lives’ star died of a heart attack at 57 on April 19

Patrick Muldoon ‘spiritual’ last message to family revealed by sister
Patrick Muldoon ‘spiritual’ last message to family revealed by sister

Patrick Muldoon’s emotional last message to his family has finally been revealed by his sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa.

On Wednesday, April 22, Zappa took to her Instagram and dropped her late brother’s last video sent to their family group chat just hours before his death.

In the clip, she explained that the the Days of Our Lives actor was attending the opening of the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles Museum of Modern Art.


In the shared video, the now-late actor could be seen saying, “What do I see? This beautiful painting.”

He then turned the camera to the artwork, titled Saint Ignatius of Loyola’s Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta, adding, “1622, Ignatius of Loyola.”

After showing the video, Muldoon’s sister then penned an emotional note, saying that she searched the meaning of the painting and included a screenshot stating that it represented “a real spiritual experience” between Ignatius and divine powers.

She talked about many things about the deceased actor in the caption and calling him her best friend and the best brother, and uncle, was one of them.

She ended her Instagram post, saying, “We will eventually have details on when and where we will celebrate him. But now we are still processing. I continue to speak of him in present tense. Because his spirit is all around me. He just changed forms.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Shana Muldoon Zappa’s brother and famous Hollywood star Patrick Muldoon died earlier this week on April 19 at the age of 57, following a heart attack, as per Deadline.

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