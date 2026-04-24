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Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump

The 'Birds Of A Feather' songstress dropped a series of sweet throwbacks from the 'Peaches' singer’s fangirl era

Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump

Billie Eilish delighted fans by sharing sweet throwback moments from her fangirl days, looking back at her longtime admiration for Justin Bieber.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Birds of a Feather songstress dropped a series of sweet throwbacks from the Peaches singer’s fangirl era after joining him onstage at Coachella for his performance of One Less Lonely Girl.

"Don't talk to me," Eilish, 24, captioned the Instagram post.

The first snap showed her in a rainbow sequin costume and white Converse sneakers, posing in a room plastered with Bieber posters.

The following post featured a whiteboard she had written on in purple marker, including altered “Barbie Girl” lyrics and trivia about Bieber’s birthday and birthplace in Canada.

"I'm a Bieber girl," she wrote, adding, "In a Bieber world, it's Biebertastic, let's Bieber blast it, Bieber flips his hair, wears purple everywhere, it's a Bieber nation, thank god for his creation! Come on Bieber spread the FEVER!"

The next slides show Billie Eilish wearing Justin Bieber merch and sharing themed memes, ending with a clip of her dancing to his 2013 track Confident.


Notably, it came after Justin Bieber welcomed Billie Eilish onstage during his Coachella show on April 18, halfway through One Less Lonely Girl.

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