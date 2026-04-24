Taylor Swift song headlines Anne Hathaway’s ‘Mother Mary’ soundtrack

Taylor Swift’s famous song has been reportedly featured in Anne Hathaway’s newly released movie, Mother Mary.
While speaking to The New York Times, Hathaway revealed that that the musical drama director David Lowery is a “die-hard Swiftie”.
According to the 43-year-old actress, the movie director gave her a “crazy long” playlist of songs to display to her the “feeling that [Mother Mary]’s music could give.
For the Idea of You star, one song of the pop star on the playlist stood out to her and it was none other than Anti-Hero.
Referring to Swift’s 2022 #1 hit, Hathaway said, “I always really, really liked Taylor, but that was the song where I was like, ‘Oh no, wait, she’s taking hold of my brain.'”
The She Came to Me performer while calling the 36-year-old singer a genius, went on to say, “And then I got much deeper into her music and then once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You’re just like, 'Oh, she’s a genius.'”
It’s worth mentioning here that the newly released psychological drama-thriller Mother Mary, released on April 24, 2026, stars Anne Hathaway as a singer and pop icon, who steps away from the spotlight due to a personal and artistic crisis.