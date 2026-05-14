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Eric Bloom skips tour dates amid recovery from surgery, replaced by former member

Blue Öyster Cult frontman Eric Bloom is taking a temporary break from touring due to recovery following surgery

Eric Bloom skips tour dates amid recovery from surgery, replaced by former member
Eric Bloom skips tour dates amid recovery from surgery, replaced by former member

Blue Öyster Cult frontman Eric Bloom is set to miss a series of upcoming shows as he recovers from an undisclosed surgical procedure.

The singer confirmed his absence on Wednesday, May 13, sharing that while the surgery was non-life-threatening, the recovery is taking longer than initially anticipated.

Bloom's announcement came as the veteran rock band gears up to resume their touring schedule on May 16 in Oroville, California.

The band's last performance took place on February 26 aboard the Rock Legends Cruise, and Bloom's medical procedure was scheduled during the touring break.


Former Blue Öyster Cult bassist and backing vocalist Kasim Sulton, who was part of the band from 2012 to 2017, will stand in for Bloom.

In his official statement, Bloom reassured fans that he is only taking a break temporarily and that Sulton would be taking over his vocal and instrumental duties until he is fully recovered.

"Luckily, we have a deep bench. Our former bandmate Kasim Sulton will be standing in for me for a few shows and knock it out of the park! I’ll see you all out there soon," Bloom noted.

For the unversed, Eric Bloom has been the primary lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Blue Öyster Cult since 1971.

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