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Doja Cat announces years-long break from music in surprise career move

The ‘Scarlet’ hitmaker sparks mixed reactions after announcing major career hiatus

Doja Cat announces years-long break from music in surprise career move
Doja Cat announces years-long break from music in surprise career move

Doja Cat is set to put a big pause on her career.

In a new interview with ELLE UK, published today, Thursday, May 14, the Scarlet hitmaker announced a surprise career move, sharing that she will soon take a three-year-long break from music.

The American rapper and singer – who is currently on her third concert tour, Tour Ma Vie – revealed that she is considering to take hiatus from music after wrapping up the tour in December 2026.

“I think I want to take three years off,” she said.

Sharing about what she would do during the break, the Woman singer revealed, “I want to just do whatever. I might do another mural. I’m going to furnish this whole upper area of my house because there’s literally nothing in here and there’s been nothing in here for four years or five.”

Fans’ reactions:

Doja Cat’s shocking decision sparked mixed reactions from social media users, as many supported the singer’s move, while others mocked her.

“As long as she is happy and that’s what she genuinely wants,” stated a first.

Another wrote, “She better return with the comeback of the century!!!”

“I don’t see nothing wrong with this,” supported a third.

But a fourth trolled, “Why only 3? Dont be afraid let it be permanent.”

“What a blessing!” one more added, while a sixth said, “Take longer.”

Doja Cat's upcoming concert:

Doja Cat is now set to deliver an electrifying performance in Dublin, Ireland, on May 19, 2026, as part of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

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