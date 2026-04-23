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'Raaka' team breaks silence after Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy sparks rumours

Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy on sunday

Raaka team breaks silence after Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy sparks rumours
'Raaka' team breaks silence after Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy sparks rumours

After Deepika Padukone confirmed her second pregnancy, it sparked chatter that her role in Raaka might be trimmed—but the makers have now shared the truth.

The reports claimed that the Jawan starlet’s role might be reduced or she could be replaced due to her pregnancy, but the Raaka team has dismissed them as baseless.

Speaking to The Times of India, the makers rejected the claims, labelling them as baseless speculation.


"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” said the movie’s team.

The development comes days after reports claimed that Deepika plans to keep filming Atlee’s Raaka throughout her pregnancy, following her Sunday announcement.One industry insider stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

Notably, Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming the projects.

As King and Raaka move ahead on packed timelines with release dates in place, Deepika is focused on keeping pace and meeting deadlines, the source said, “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film, which also stars Allu Arjun, is expected to hit screens in 2027.

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