Johny Lever lands stand-up comedian role in new film with Salman Khan cameo

Johny Lever will reportedly take the lead role in a new comedy film, which will be graced with a number of superstars cameos.
As reported by Pinkvilla, the comedian is set to lead the film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Ashwn Varde, and while the cast lineup has not been finalised, the creators are carefully curating a star-studded ensemble, which they are keeping well-hidden for now.
For the upcoming project, Johny is transforming himself into a stand-up comedian, and the project is expected to create an immense buzz.
A source informed the outlet, "The makers are looking to have multiple top superstars do a cameo in the film, including names like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, among others…these cameos are expected to elevate the film’s appeal and bring in a surprise factor for viewers."
The filming timeline and additional details are currently being kept under wraps.