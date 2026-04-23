Imran Khan addresses Ashneer Grover biopic casting buzz with Shraddha Kapoor

Imran Khan has finally responded to the rumours regarding his possible casting with Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming biopic of Ashneer Grover.
On Thursday, April 23, the 43-year-old Indian actor spilt the beans to Hindustan Times regarding his new film.
Imran debunked the rumours and reported that he is not part of the new film, which is reportedly being produced by his uncle and veteran actor Aamir Khan.
"I have not even heard of this project. This is not true," debunking the rumours about his casting alongside Shraddha.
So far, the Aashiqui 2 actress has also not broken her silence on joining Aamir Khan for the high-profile biopic.
For those unaware, Ashneer Grover is a co-founder of BharatPe.
He first gained recognition when he appeared as an investor on the popular Indian reality show, Shark Tank India.
However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any biopic is underway on Ashneer Grover.
It is important to note that Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan and is set to make a striking comeback in the new film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.
The film will premiere on Netflix and is expected to be released in late 2026.