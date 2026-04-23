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Aryan Khan wins internet after showing rare side of him at best friend's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, made his directorial debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' series on Netflix

Aryan Khan wins internet after showing rare side of him at best friends wedding
Aryan Khan wins internet after showing rare side of him at best friend's wedding 

Shah Rukh Khan's next heir, Aryan Khan, has melted fans' hearts with his rare move at his best friend's wedding.

On Thursday, April 23, a video clip went viral on social media, featuring The Ba***ds of Bollywood director channeling a naughty inner guy at the function. 

Aryan attended a wedding of one of his close pals in India, in which he participated in a fun marriage ritual called Joota Churai (shoe stealing of a groom) 

However, the eldest son of the King Khan turned the light-hearted move into a full-blown war, leaving the internet in awe.

The viral footage was posted by the wedding planner, Zesst Events, on Instagram, "When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood."

"Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal,' the statement added.

As the video gained fans’ attention, several rushed to the comment section to express their excitement as they had never seen this side of the aspiring director before.

One noted, "I’m sure you have never seen Aryan so happy before. This is really an amazing clip."

"Bro should act, actually!" another said.

While a third enthusiastically commented, "He is not stealing but protecting Groom’s shoes, which is his best friend Maahir Mehta from brides side." 

Aryan Khan began his Bollywood career with his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba.

The comedy series premiered on Netflix on September 18 of last year.  

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