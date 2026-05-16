Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi low-key Hawaii date intensifies romance buzz  

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are once again making headlines amid a blooming romance!
The highest-paid American model was spotted alongside the Euphoria actor in Hawaii, during their Hawaii island getaway.
On Friday, May 15, the gossip media brand Duexmoi shared the exclusive photos of Kendall and Jacob having breakfast together at Nourish Hanalei in Hawaii.
During the outing, the 30-year-old television personality kept her appearance low-key by wearing a grey tank top, coordinating black trousers alongside a baseball cap.
As for his part, Jacob also saw sporting casual attire while standing beside his jeep.
According to insiders, fans who spotted Kendall and Jacob at the island revealed to Duexmoi that they were "so cute" together during their vacation.
In a previous report, the celebrity gossip account shared that the two were spotted back in LA on Thursday, May 14, after they spent a few days in Kauai, Hawaii.
During their time on the island, they were pictured grabbing coffee, stopping by a wine shop and staying at North Shore Preserve resort.
This update came after a few weeks when Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi initially sparked romance rumours when they were grooving together at Justin Bieber’s 2026 Coachella show last month.
Since then, the two have been in the headlines for their romantic connection.