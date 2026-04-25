Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan's Australia trip success: 'unsettling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have concluded their highly anticipated Australia trip successfully, which left the Prince and Princess of Wales "furious".
As reported by Closer, Prince William and Kate Middleton were "blindsided" by Harry and Meghan's four-day "faux royal" tour, and they felt like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still trying to act like working royals.
"Prince William and Kate are furious," one source noted.
They added, "There was an assumption that this would be a low-key and contained visit, but it wasn't. Within Palace circles, it was felt that the Sussexes' global pull had cooled and that sustained negative coverage, particularly in the UK, would shape how any overseas visit was received. Instead, Australia is telling a different story. The public turnout was surprisingly strong and the reception was warm."
While Harry and Meghan claimed that the trip was not a public tour, and just compromised of charity work and private engagements, their itinerary, including a stop at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, raised eyebrows.
During the trip, Harry also made headlines when he declared that he never wanted to be a working royal because it "killed" his mother, and that he has lost "lost, betrayal, or completely powerless" during his life.
Meanwhile, Meghan told fans she was "bullied" online for a decade and was "the most trolled person in the entire world".
An insider said that for William and Kate find it embarrassing how Harry and Meghan are acting like "fake royals" after everything they've been through over the past six years.
"Their frustration runs far deeper than headlines," the insider continues.
"Kate is particularly upset because many of the initiatives the Sussexes are now championing were originally developed through the Royal Foundation – the joint charity endeavour created by William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," the source said.
They added, "There's a feeling they've taken that shared vision and made it their own, and the Waleses are frustrated by it. That's a sore point for William and Kate."
"Harry and Meghan have never been willing to toe the line. They've chosen their own path, and the Palace and even William and Kate no longer have any control over the situation. That loss of control is unsettling," the source said.
The outlet reported that for the Prince and Princess of Wales, the issue is the success of Australia trip as it was understood that "they weren't supposed to be competing in this space anymore, but that’s exactly what is happening".