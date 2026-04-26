Queen Camilla to reunite original Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toys in New York 

Queen Camilla is set to participate in a heartfelt engagement during the highly anticipated state visit to the US.
It was reported that the queen will be taking Roo, one of the original stuffed toys from the Winnnie-the-Pooh lineup, to New York, to complete the iconic set after more than 90 years.
Roo, a young kangaroo toy who has been missing from the collection that inspired the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, will reunite with the original group, including Pooh, Piglet, Kanga, Eeyore, and Tigger, at New York Public Library.
These are the stuffed toys from the 1920s owned by A.A. Milne's son and inspired the famous book characters.
As per the library, they lost Roo in the 1930s; however, the queen is bringing a specially-made Roo to complete the collection, which will travel on the royal flight to the US on Monday.
During the state visit, King Charles will be addressing the US Congress amid tense political relations between the US and the UK.
Amid such intense engagements, royal sources have described the gift as "royal soft (toy) power".
Camilla's visit to the library and its Treasures collection, will also mark the centenary of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book being published.
A.A. Milne created the beloved bedtime stories, which were later made into a Disney cartoon, based on the collection of stuffed toys belonging to his son, Christopher Robin Milne.
The famous toy bear Winnie took its name from a black bear in London Zoo that was particularly popular with children, including AA Milne's son.
While the New York library has the stuffed toys, London has the skull of the original Winnie, kept by the Royal College of Surgeons after the bear's death in 1934.
The Queen's visit to the library will be part of her campaign to promote reading and literacy and will be part of the state visit's trip to New York on Wednesday.
During the New York stop, the king and queen will also attend an event at the 9/11 Memorial to meet first responders and families caught up in the attacks of 25 years ago.