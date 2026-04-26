Meghan Markle celebrates end of ‘exhausting’ era since marrying into Royal Family

Meghan Markle is breaking free from an “exhausting” era of her life.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 25, to celebrate the end of a difficult phase that began shortly after she became a part of the British Royal Family in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry.
In her Story, the mother of two reshared a post suggesting that stressful years for Leo individuals have finally concluded after seven years.
Meghan, born on August 4, 1981, falls under the Leo zodiac sign.
The post featured a slide that read, “On April 25th, Uranus leaves Taurus after seven years and moves into Gemini. If you are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, you lived inside this one. Every version of stable kept getting rewritten. Every plan got tested. You are not who you were in 2018. The pressure lifts on April 25th.”
“LEO - The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it. Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth,” stated the message on Meghan’s Story.
It added, “April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it.”
In the following update, the Duchess reshared a video showing two people dancing and celebrating with a text stating, “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th.”
It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle has been vocal about the struggles and scrutiny she had and continues to face since marrying into the Royal Family.
During her recent four-day trip to Australia with Prince Harry, Meghan reflected on being "bullied and attacked" for the past 10 years and how she was the "most trolled person in the entire world."