King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK

King Charles has been urged to address Donald Trump over a major conflict.
The British monarch is scheduled to kick off his first trip to the US as the King on Monday, April 27, with his wife, Queen Camilla.
Ahead of the high-profile state visit, the King has received a call from the shadow home security, who have urged him to address the Falkland Islands issue with the US President.
They expressed that it would be “very reasonable” for Charles to speak to Trump about the United Kingdom’s sovereignty of the islands.
The Falklan Islands issue is a long-standing territorial dispute between Britain and Argentina, both of whom want to claim their sovereignty there.
While Argentina claims that the islands are part of its territory due to being close geographically, the UK argues that the lands belong to them as they have been under their administration since 1833 and the islanders want to remain British.
While Trump had previously stayed neutral on the matter, expressing that he would accept what the islanders themselves want, a leaked memo from the Pentagon suggested that the United States should re-evaluate its stance on the Falkland Islands, sparking concerns for the UK.
The re-evaluation is suggested to be America’s move to “punish” Britain for its lack of involvement during the country’s war with Iran.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Chris Philp - Shadow Home Secretary of the United Kingdom - said, “The British Government should do everything possible to keep those islands British, including making sure there is enough military hardware on the islands to protect them.”
He added: “I think it would be a reasonable point for the King to raise, of course, it’s up to him what he decides to discuss, but I think it would be very reasonable for the King to raise that with President Trump.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla will begin their US state visit on Monday, April 27, and wrap it up on Thursday, April 30, 2026.