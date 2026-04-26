King Charles' security under intense scrutiny after WHCD shooting incident

King Charles' security is undergoing an intense review ahead of his state visit to the US next week amid the Washington shooting incident.
On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
As the shots were heard, the US Secret Service quickly escorted the president out, following which it was shared that a suspected gunman was apprehended.
Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, confirmed that the government and Palace are working closely on security arrangements.
Addressing the shooting incident, Jones informed the press, "As you would imagine, with His Majesty the King, this week our teams are working closely to ensure that security arrangements are put appropriately in place."
He also said the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, who has had a tense relationship with the US president as a result of the UK's refusal to be dragged into the Iran war, has sent a message to Trump "in solidarity" after the incident.
The suspect, Coles Tomas Allen, who was supposedly a guest in the Washington Hilton hotel where the event was being held, was allegedly carrying a shotgun and a handgun and faces charges including assaulting an officer.
Notably, the state visit, set to kick off on Monday, will mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and include meetings between King Charles and Queen Camilla and the US President and First Lady.