King Charles’ true feelings on US visit revealed after Harry’s bold jab at Trump

Ahead of their upcoming visit to the US, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s true feelings about it have been laid bare.
The British King and Queen are scheduled to embark on a four-day trip to America tomorrow, April 27, 2026, to mend the strained transatlantic alliance between the two countries and to mark the 250th anniversary of the US independence.
However, days before their scheduled visit, Charles’s younger son, Prince Harry, took a bold jab at Donald Trump during his two-day trip to Ukraine, sparking tensions if the move could cause troubles between the monarch and the US President.
The Duke of Sussex, during his visit to Kyiv, urged the United States to take a stronger, active role in supporting Ukraine, calling it a “moment for American leadership” to honor international obligations, not just as charity, but for global security.
Speaking to The Times, a Buckingham Palace source revealed Their Majesties’ true feelings about their upcoming visit, sharing, "We're optimistic about the visit while acknowledging the complexities and challenges that it presents.”
"But overall Their Majesties are excited about a programme that celebrates the connection between two nations and two peoples,” they added.
The source further noted, "This is the first chance for America to see them in action as King and Queen and see how the King has evolved into his role in a very human way, engaging with people as both man and monarch."
King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Washington DC for a four-day visit from Monday, April 27, to Thursday, April 30, 2026.
During the visit, the monarch and Queen Consort will stay at Blair House, located just a few steps from the White House – the official residence of the US President.
Kicking off the trip, Charles and Camilla will first have a private tea hosted by President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump.
Instead of hosting a traditional banquet, the Head of the US has opted for a white-tie state dinner in honor of Their Majesties.
On Tuesday, April 28, King Charles is scheduled to deliver a powerful speech at US Congress, calling for unity between the two countries.
Additionally, Prince William’s father will also meet indigenous communities in Virginia and will celebrate the milestone 250th anniversary of the US independence.