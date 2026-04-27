Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ officially gets new title for Season 3

An official new title for the third season of Netflix’s live-action series One Piece has been announced.
According to Tech Advisor, the title of the third season of the Netflix series is "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta".
The upcoming season will focus on the Alabasta arc, which will likely feature Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace and new agents.
Moreover, the plotline for season 3 reads, “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”
It further reads, “In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.”
Filming kicked off in December 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.
The highly anticipated season will feature the return of Iñaki Godoy, Nami, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar, and Mikaela Hoover.
One Piece Season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2027 or early 2028.
Both Season 1 and 2 of the Netflix series are currently streaming on Netflix.