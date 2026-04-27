Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently slammed colourism in Bollywood, noting that it selectivity still exists.
The 51-year-old actor during a conversation with Zoom, admitted of experiencing racism, agreeing that it’s not nepotism but racism that has a bigger impact in the Hindi film industry.
“As the saying goes, when you eliminate a cockroach, people commend you for it. But when you eliminate a butterfly,” Nawazuddin said, adding that they question your actions.
According to the Tiku Weds Sheru star, this selectivity exists.
He further added, “Just as there is a lot of selectivity in discrimination. It is present in many areas.”
In the end, Nawazuddin shared, “I believe that you shouldn’t dictate what beauty is; let individuals make that decision.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Nawazuddin pointed out that he personally finds late actress Smita Patil the most beautiful actress ever, as he said that he has never encountered anyone as more beautiful than the Dance Dance actress.
“The camera’s beauty is distinct, and we need to capture that essence,” said the Jogira Sara Ra Ra star, adding, “The camera does not pass judgment.”
On professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon star in Tumbbad 2, sequel to the 2018 cult horror-thriller movie.
The highly anticipated movie is expected to be released in late 2026 or 2027.