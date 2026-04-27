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‘House of the Dragon’: Here’s when Season 3 trailer is releasing

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 set to premiere in June 2026

‘House of the Dragon’: Here’s when Season 3 trailer is releasing
‘House of the Dragon’: Here’s when Season 3 trailer is releasing

The release time for the trailer of Season 3 for House of the Dragon has been revealed.

The official trailer for the highly anticipated series will be released on Monday, April 27, during the panel at CCXP Mexico which will kick off at 7:15 pm CT, 9:15 pm ET, 6:15 pm PT, and 8:15 pm MT.

Moreover, the panel at CCXP Mexico will also feature stars from the show including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Fabien Frankel.

New look at Season 3
byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 inHouseOfTheDragon


Set to premiere on HBO and Max in June 2026, the new season, featuring eight episodes, will feature the the Dance of the Dragons and focus on the immediate fallout of the Season 2 finale.

The upcoming season is described as darker, more action-packed, and focusing on the total consumption of the realm by war. It will likely feature the Battle of the Gullet, a major naval confrontation.

It’s worth mentioning here House of the Dragon Season 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited TV shows in the world.

It’s filming began in early 2025, with post-production finishing in April 2026. 

The first teaser of season 3 was released earlier this month, giving a first look at the sleek, cobalt-blue dragon of Daeron Targaryen.

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