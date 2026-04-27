Madonna stirs buzz with surprise songs debut from anticipated album ‘Confessions II’

Madonna surely knows how to excite her fans.
The 67-year-old US singer and songwriter sparked excitement among fans over the weekend by making a surprise appearance at an invite-only celebration Club Confessions Los Angeles party at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California.
During her appearance at the club, the Material Girl hitmaker surprised everyone with the surprise debut of two of her tracks from her anticipated upcoming 15th studio album, Confessions II.
The iconic singer greeted the crowd at the venue before dancing along to unheard cuts from her exciting new project, titled Love Sensation and Freedom.
While on stage, Madonna also performed on her recently released song I Feel So Free and 2005’s Hung Up, electrifying the crowd.
The star-studded party saw several A-listers in attendance, including Addison Rae, Sky Ferreira, Lily Allen, Kali Uchis, Tori Spelling, Lola Young, Cara Delevingne, Bebe Rexha, Julia Fox, Romy XX, Jodie Turner Smith, Nadia Lee Cohen, Tom Daley, Gottmik, Symone, Trinity, Lushious Massacr, and Archie Madekwe.
Madonna’s boyfriend Akeem Morris also joined his ladylove at the club.
Confessions II:
Confessions II is the upcoming 15th studio album by Madonna, scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026.
The anticipated project is a sequel to the singer’s 10th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, dropped on November 9, 2005.