King and Queen respond to Sarah Ferguson’s ‘deeply embarrassing’ ties with Diddy

Sarah Ferguson has once again left the senior Royals "deeply aghast" with her alleged romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In yet another public humiliation a new book by royal author Andrew Lownie revealed that the controvercial rapper – real name Sean Combs – and Fergie first met in 2002 at a Ghislaine Maxwell party – imprisoned wife of late Jeffrey Epstein.
Per Lownie, two years after their first meeting, Diddy and Sarah began a "secret friends with benefits" relationship, during which they would meet in hotel rooms costing £50,000 a night.
Just days after these explosive new claims against the ex-wife of the disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten, inside sources have revealed how the senior royals, especially Queen Camilla and King Charles have reacted to the bombshell scandal.
"The sheer volume of stories surfacing about Sarah’s former connections to controversial figures has left senior royals appalled," an insider claimed.
They continued, "People were absolutely aghast when Diddy’s name was thrown into the mix – even hearing Sarah’s name mentioned in the same breath as him has horrified the family."
"Diddy’s another big name linked to a high-profile sex scandal – and Sarah is, again, right there in the thick of it. It’s deeply embarrassing," added the source.
"Whether or not the affair claims are true almost became secondary once those headlines were out – the damage was done instantly," they noted.
Sharing their majesties response, the source revealed, "King Charles and Queen Camilla especially find the whole circus mortifying."
"Camilla’s furious, she genuinely thought that chapter of royal scandal was finally fading into the background," they added.
Sarah Ferguson fell from grace last year in October after her explosive ties with the Jeffrey Epstein and his wife were exposed in bombshell emails exchange.
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie not only lost Duchess of York title - which she held despite her divorce with King Charles' brother twenty years ago, she also lost her right to continue her residence at the Royal Lodge.