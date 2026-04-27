Prince William warns King Charles of 'disaster' after Harry's 'sickening' confession

Prince William is fuming over estranged brother Prince Harry's yet another shocking confession on Royal role.
The Prince of Wales has been enraged with The Duke of Sussex's yet another public blow against Royal title during his recently wrapped tour to Australia with Meghan Markle.
During a panel discussion on men's mental health at a charity in Melbourne, Harry confessed why he never wanted to take on a royal role while admitting that it "killed his mother Princes Diana" - who died in a fatal car accident in Paris in 1997.
Harry made this painful admission while reflecting on his own Royal title which he left in 2020 and left the UK with Meghan.
Now sources close to the future king are claiming that Harry's sharp swipe at Royal life has once again stirred up old wounds, especially at a time when the monarchy is already going through strict public scrutiny.
"The fact that Harry is openly walking around saying he didn’t want to be a royal, in Australia of all places, where the King is still head of state, has enraged William," an insider told Closer.
They continued, "Especially considering there are members of the establishment pushing for Harry and Meghan to be brought back and arguing that reconciliation is what the family needs to rehab their profile after the Andrew scandal."
"That sickens William, and he doesn’t feel like he’s being given any say in this because his father is humouring these opinions and edging closer to signing off on what he perceives will be a disaster," added the source.
Per the insider, the idea of the royal family welcoming Harry and Meghan back with open arms "will be the beginning of the end. Allowing the Sussexes to come back in and shamelessly exploit their titles all over again is horrifying to him."
William believes if "Charles gives in to this, he’s just going to be giving them more rope to hang them all on because he’s going to be the one left to clean up the mess."
"He’s trying to make his father see this from his perspective, but getting nowhere," added the tipster.
This update comes amid King Charles III and Queen Camilla's first state visit to the US.
The 77-year-old monarch and his wife will arrive in Washington on Monday, April 27, 2026 for a four-day state visit, which will conclude on Thursday.