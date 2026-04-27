King Charles, Queen Camilla US visit agenda announced amid security fears

King Charles' office has issued an important update as the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla are just about to land in the US later today.
On Monday, April 27, ahead of the King and Queen's arrival in the US for their highly anticipated state visit, Buckingham Palace offered fans a look into their agenda and past royal visits.
Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account offered fans a look into Royal Family's longstanding relationship with the US.
The carousel included a series of photos from Royal members' past US visits over the years and a heartfelt message from the late Queen Elizabeth.
The last slide in the latest update revealed, "This week, The King and Queen will attend a Ceremonial Welcome at the White House, before His Majesty addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress."
It continued, "Their Majesties will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence in New York and Virginia."
"The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the centuries of history shared by our two nations and the connections between us today," it added.
Just two days before King Charles and Queen Camilla US visit a major security scare hit Trumps administration after a major shooting incident occured in White House on Saturday night during an official dinner.
The shooting incident was reportedly planned to assacinate US president Donald Trump.
Despite the shooting incident, King Charles and Queen Camilla went ahead with their state visit as planned as confirmed in an official statement on Sunday, April 27.
Palace announced that it would proceed after "discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day".
"The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow [Monday]", the palace added.