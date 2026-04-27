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Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

Sarah Ferguson has remained out of the spotlight after her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed

Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are concerned after Sarah Fergusons Austria trip?
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?  

Sarah Ferguson's Austrian escape has raised her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's concerns.

Over the weekend, multiple royal media outlets reported that the former Duchess of York has moved out of her Austrian hideout, which reportedly left her daughters uneasy. 

According to the insider, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife has been "working the phones" since the weekend to try to uncover once more.

However, Sarah's whereabouts may once again be unknown, as insiders have insisted that she "won't be left with nowhere to go" as her friends will provide support.

The 66-year-old has been ordered food to her room and has kept any contact with the outside, including her daughters.

Sarah, whose nickname is Fergie, has been relying on her financially stable friends, as people "who know her well are happy to help her. She won't be left with nowhere to go."

"She just wants a door that doesn’t open for strangers. That’s all it is. She wants to breathe," the tipster noted.

For those new to the room, Sarah Ferguson and her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, are under the radar due to their exposed ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. 

Notably, the ex-Duke of York has been living in isolation in the Sandringham estate after being disowned by King Charles III.  

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