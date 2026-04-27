News
News

King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to jet off for the US for a four-day visit on President Trump’s invitation

King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit
King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit

Hours before kicking off the high-profile US visit, King Charles shares a special message for the participants of a special event.

Taking to the British Royal Family’s official Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 26, the monarch issued a heartfelt message to those who participated in the London Marathon.

The London Marathon is the world’s most popular annual marathon, held usually in April, and is a 26.2-mile road race that takes place in London, England.

It attracts thousands of runners from around the world, including professional, beginners, and people raising money for charity.

In the Story, Buckingham Palace reshared a clip from the exciting race, along with the King’s message that read, “Congratulations to everyone who ran in today’s @londonmarathon. Whether you set a new world record or were the final finisher, it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The 77-year-old monarch’s delightful message came hours before he, along with Queen Camilla, is scheduled to embark on a four-day state visit to the United States of America on Monday, April 27, 2026.

This high-profile trip will mark Their Majesties’ first visit to the US as the reigning royal couple since Charles assumed the British throne in 2022.

The visit is set to conclude on Thursday, April 30, after which the Queen will return to the UK, while King Charles will kick off another official trip to Bermuda, lasting two days from May 1 to 2.

King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK
King Charles' security under intense scrutiny after WHCD shooting incident
King Charles' security under intense scrutiny after WHCD shooting incident
King Charles’ true feelings on US visit revealed after Harry’s bold jab at Trump
King Charles’ true feelings on US visit revealed after Harry’s bold jab at Trump
Queen Camilla to reunite original Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toys in New York
Queen Camilla to reunite original Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toys in New York
Meghan Markle celebrates end of ‘exhausting’ era since marrying into Royal Family
Meghan Markle celebrates end of ‘exhausting’ era since marrying into Royal Family
Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning
Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan's Australia trip success: 'unsettling'
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan's Australia trip success: 'unsettling'
Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos
Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already mapping out their next ‘unmistakably royal’ tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already mapping out their next ‘unmistakably royal’ tour
King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip
King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip

Popular News

Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed

Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
21 minutes ago
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers

NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers
41 minutes ago
Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack

Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack
an hour ago