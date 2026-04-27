King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit

Hours before kicking off the high-profile US visit, King Charles shares a special message for the participants of a special event.
Taking to the British Royal Family’s official Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 26, the monarch issued a heartfelt message to those who participated in the London Marathon.
The London Marathon is the world’s most popular annual marathon, held usually in April, and is a 26.2-mile road race that takes place in London, England.
It attracts thousands of runners from around the world, including professional, beginners, and people raising money for charity.
In the Story, Buckingham Palace reshared a clip from the exciting race, along with the King’s message that read, “Congratulations to everyone who ran in today’s @londonmarathon. Whether you set a new world record or were the final finisher, it’s an extraordinary achievement.”
The 77-year-old monarch’s delightful message came hours before he, along with Queen Camilla, is scheduled to embark on a four-day state visit to the United States of America on Monday, April 27, 2026.
This high-profile trip will mark Their Majesties’ first visit to the US as the reigning royal couple since Charles assumed the British throne in 2022.
The visit is set to conclude on Thursday, April 30, after which the Queen will return to the UK, while King Charles will kick off another official trip to Bermuda, lasting two days from May 1 to 2.