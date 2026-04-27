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Royal Family dress to the nines for King’s Day celebrations as Willem turns 59

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands celebrates his 59th birthday today, April 27, 2026

Royal Family dress to the nines for King’s Day celebrations as Willem turns 59
Royal Family dress to the nines for King’s Day celebrations as Willem turns 59

A wave of excitement has sparked among the members of the Royal Family as King Willem-Alexander marks his special day.

On Monday, April 27, the Dutch monarch has rung in his 59th birthday, which is set to be celebrated with a series of vibrant festivities in Dokkum – a fortified city in the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân in the province of Friesland.

The monarch’s birthday is known as “King’s Day” or “Koningsdag (in Dutch)” and marks a vibrant Dutch national holiday celebrated annually on April 27.

It is one of the country’s biggest celebrations and is often dubbed the world’s biggest birthday party, with the entire nation turning into a sea of orange – the national color linked to the Dutch Royal Family.

Taking to Instagram, the Dutch Royals posted a photo of the King, writing, “King William-Alexander is celebrating his 59th birthday today.”

In the next post, the palace shared a photo of the monarch with his wife, Queen Máxima, and his daughters – Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.

“Dokkum, we're excited! We're looking forward to it!” captioned the Royals, adding, “The Royal family is on their way to downtown Dokkum for King's Day celebrations. Walking through a historic and vibrant decor that the city already has its own, the family sees the story of Dokkum and the region and Fryslân passing through.”

For his birthday, King Willem donned a striking blue suit with a crisp white shirt, while the Queen dazzled in a gorgeous mustard ensemble that included a pleated top, a flowy skirt, and a matching hat.

Heir apparent to the throne Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia stunned in bold red ensembles, while Princess Ariane looked beautiful in a stylish white attire.

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