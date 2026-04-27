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King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty

US government official sparks uncertainity with unclear response on King Charles' US visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty

Uncertainty has emerged around King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming US state visit after a key official’s statement raised questions about the details of the trip.

A government minister could not confirm whether King Charles will carry out a walkabout on his US state visit after security arrangements were adjusted following an attempted shooting in Washington, though the Palace has confirmed the trip will go ahead after a review prompted by an attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Upon asking about a possible walkabout on the US trip, environment minister Emma Reynolds told Times Radio, “I can’t comment specifically on the security provisions. But what I will say is that every measure is taken to protect the King and the Queen.”

Reynolds shared, “And they will obviously have looked very carefully at the events of the weekend, which were very, very concerning.”

She noted, “But every measure will be taken. The King's security is something that is planned and they schedule weeks and months in advance. But obviously, they will be looking at what happened over the weekend.”


Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s security arrangements were reviewed after a shooting at a Washington media dinner involving Donald Trump, but Buckingham Palace confirmed the US visit will proceed following talks on both sides of the Atlantic.

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