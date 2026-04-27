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Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute

Cat Jarman has gone public to deny affair allegations by Earl Charles Spencer’s ex-wife

Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute
Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute

Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend has publicly denied allegations of an affair, pushing back against recent claims and addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Cat Jarman has gone public to deny affair allegations linked to her and Earl Charles Spencer’s ex-wife Countess Spencer, amid an ongoing legal dispute involving claims over the sharing of her medical diagnosis.

"Both marriages were over when Charles and I began a relationship and had been for some time," she told The Mail on Sunday.

Jarman added, "These accusations are very difficult to disprove anyway, but it was the way it was done – putting it in legal documents, where it could be reported without risk of being accused of libel.

She went on to share, "That was so hurtful and anyone who knows me knows it wasn't true.

Jarman also noted, "I think I happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it is very hurtful when there isn't the slightest element of truth in it.”

"It just feels really unnecessary, and the fact it was so public. It's just upsetting," she noted.

Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute

The dispute began after the countess alleged an affair and said her suspicions were reinforced through conversations with Tom Jarman, who later shared Cat Jarman’s diagnosis and expressed regret for disclosing private information.

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