Jonah Hill explains move away from Los Angeles for family life

Jonah Hill has opened up about his decision to leave Los Angeles with wife Olivia Millar and their two children.
While conversing on a live SmartLess podcast taping Saturday, the 42-year-old star shared about a desire for a quieter, more grounded family life away from the spotlight.
“So I live in a very small town in San Diego, [California],” Hill said, adding, “When we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago.”
“I wanted to leave L.A. and raise a family outside of Los Angeles,” the Outcome star continued, explaining that he continues to travel to Hollywood for professional commitments.
During his conversation, he went on to rave about his “incredible” and “cool” neighbors.
“They never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything,” he said, adding, “And my neighbor is one of my great friends Dr. Sean. … He never bothered me or was like, ‘Oh, what’s this person like?’”
He also recalled growing up in Tinseltown in the ’90s, sharing that having the freedom to skate downtown, slip into premieres or comedy shows, and explore both Hollywood and underground punk, skate, and graffiti scenes before the internet era.
Notably, Jonah Hill is married to Olivia Millar and they have kept their relationship largely private since being first linked in 2022, quietly tied the knot and welcomed their second child together by April 2026.