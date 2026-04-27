Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn may reunite at FIFA amid escalating family feud  

Victoria Beckham is still hopeful for the long-awaited reunion with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
The English fashion designer, who recently launched her new collection Gap, is reportedly devastated as her estranged child once again skipped one of her major career achievements.
Victoria, who also attended the Time's 100 most influential people gala, was seen all smiles and was receiving unwavering support from her husband, David Beckham, sons Cruz and Romeo, and her daughter, Harper Seven.
Despite being surrounded by her loved ones, the former Spice Girls singer, 52, is still reeling from the ongoing estrangement from her oldest son, Brooklyn, 27, who publicly accused her of ruining his wedding with his wife, Nicola Peltz, earlier this year.
An insider recently revealed to Page Six that the Beckham family "will never give up hope" of reuniting with their estranged family member.
"Everything’s going really well — but Brooklyn’s not there," the tipster noted before suggesting that the family might reunite for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This update came months after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence over the family tensions with his mom, Victoria Beckham, whom he accused of ruining his relationship with Nicola Peltz during his wedding ceremony in 2022.
In a scathing statement on Instagram, the aspiring chef clarified that he does not want to reconcile with his family after learning of their cruel tactics to separate his life partner.
However, neither Victoria nor her husband, David, has responded to allegations made by their eldest son, and they are still finding ways to reconcile with him.