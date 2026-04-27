News
News

Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’

‘Golmaal 5’ is expected to release around December 2026

Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’

Ajay Devgn sent his fans into frenzy as he shared a fresh glimpse into his upcoming movie, Golmaal 5.

While sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video from the highly anticipated film, the 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, April 27, and dropped a clip featuring the main cast.

Sharing the snap, Devgn wrote in the caption, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys.”


Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the same video montage, noting that the team has been riding on positive energy ever since the first film was released in 2006.

“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.


The update comes weeks after Shetty officially announced the fifth installment.

On March 14, 2026, he made the exciting announcement by dropping a teaser that confirmed filming had begun.

The part of Golmaal franchise, the upcoming sequel is fifth installation of 2006’s Golmaal, 2008’s Golmaal Returns, 2010’s Golmaal 3, and 2017’s Golmaal Again.

The highly anticipated movie will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Moreover, the fifth film will also see a new addition, with Akshay Kumar joining the franchise.

It’s worth mentioning here that Golmaal 5 is expected to be released around December 31, 2026.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Ahaan Panday hints at major collaboration with childhood pal Aryan Khan
Ahaan Panday hints at major collaboration with childhood pal Aryan Khan
Riteish Deshmukh highlights industry shift after 'Dhurandhar' success
Riteish Deshmukh highlights industry shift after 'Dhurandhar' success
Varun Dhawan turns 39: Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty lead warm birthday tributes
Varun Dhawan turns 39: Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty lead warm birthday tributes
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over
Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour
Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour

Popular News

Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident

Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident
4 minutes ago
Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan
47 minutes ago
Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King

Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King
2 hours ago