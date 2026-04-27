Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’

Ajay Devgn sent his fans into frenzy as he shared a fresh glimpse into his upcoming movie, Golmaal 5.
While sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video from the highly anticipated film, the 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, April 27, and dropped a clip featuring the main cast.
Sharing the snap, Devgn wrote in the caption, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys.”
Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the same video montage, noting that the team has been riding on positive energy ever since the first film was released in 2006.
“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.
The update comes weeks after Shetty officially announced the fifth installment.
On March 14, 2026, he made the exciting announcement by dropping a teaser that confirmed filming had begun.
The part of Golmaal franchise, the upcoming sequel is fifth installation of 2006’s Golmaal, 2008’s Golmaal Returns, 2010’s Golmaal 3, and 2017’s Golmaal Again.
The highly anticipated movie will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari.
Moreover, the fifth film will also see a new addition, with Akshay Kumar joining the franchise.
It’s worth mentioning here that Golmaal 5 is expected to be released around December 31, 2026.