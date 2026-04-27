Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a “beautiful Sunday morning” with their little girl.
On Sunday morning, April 26, the Bajirao Mastani stars stepped out in Mumbai to treat their one-year-old daughter Dua to a special live musical show, marking the little one’s first time ever.
The couple visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center for the Cocomelon Live musical, turning the outing into an unforgettable experience and a cherished memory.
After the show, Ranveer Singh reflected on how meaningful the experience was for them as a family, noting, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre.”
“All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience,” he stated.
The Dhurandhar actor went on to share, “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.”
The heartfelt moment won praise online as fans hailed Singh for being a “doting father” and the best “girl dad.”
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first and only child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.
The lovebirds recently announced that they are expecting their second baby in a heartwarming Instagram post.