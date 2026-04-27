News
News

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move

The ‘Dhurandhar’ star gets emotional as he and Deepika Padukone take their baby girl out for a special outing

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a “beautiful Sunday morning” with their little girl.

On Sunday morning, April 26, the Bajirao Mastani stars stepped out in Mumbai to treat their one-year-old daughter Dua to a special live musical show, marking the little one’s first time ever.

The couple visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center for the Cocomelon Live musical, turning the outing into an unforgettable experience and a cherished memory.

After the show, Ranveer Singh reflected on how meaningful the experience was for them as a family, noting, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre.”

“All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience,” he stated.

 

The Dhurandhar actor went on to share, “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.”

The heartfelt moment won praise online as fans hailed Singh for being a “doting father” and the best “girl dad.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first and only child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

The lovebirds recently announced that they are expecting their second baby in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Ahaan Panday hints at major collaboration with childhood pal Aryan Khan
Ahaan Panday hints at major collaboration with childhood pal Aryan Khan
Riteish Deshmukh highlights industry shift after 'Dhurandhar' success
Riteish Deshmukh highlights industry shift after 'Dhurandhar' success
Varun Dhawan turns 39: Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty lead warm birthday tributes
Varun Dhawan turns 39: Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty lead warm birthday tributes
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over
Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour
Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour
Asha Bhosle’s final moments revealed weeks after her shocking death
Asha Bhosle’s final moments revealed weeks after her shocking death

Popular News

Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident

Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident
6 minutes ago
Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan
48 minutes ago
Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King

Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King
2 hours ago