'Columbo' star Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline Falk cause of death revealed

Jacqueline Falk, the daughter of Columbo star Peter Falk, has died by suicide at the age of 60.
As per the records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by PEOPLE, Jacqueline died at a residence in Los Angeles on Monday, April 27.
The manner of death was ruled suicide.
Additional details note that the body has been released and the case is still under investigation.
Notably, Jacqueline was one of two daughters adopted by Peter Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo.
The Emmy-winning actor, best known for Columbo, died in 2011 at 83 after battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Over his career, Peter also starred in countless films, including The Princess Bride, The Great Race and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.
Jacqueline lived a mostly private life away from the public eye, while her sister Catherine became an advocate, addressing conservatorship concerns involving their father.
Notably, Catherine has alleged difficulties in maintaining contact with her father at the time, claims that inspired her push for “Peter Falk’s Law,” designed to protect adult children’s rights to visit and communicate.
According to the Catherine Falk Organization, the sisters learned of their father’s death from media reports and their attorney, and also allege they were not notified of his burial.