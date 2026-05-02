King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits

King Charles has finally headed back to the UK.
On Saturday, May 2, the 77-year-old British monarch successfully wrapped up his six-day tours to the United States and Bermuda.
The King donned a grey pinstripe suit paired with sunglasses and a red polka dot tie as he departed Bermuda after a historic trip.
As he boarded his flight to the UK, Charles bid farewell to the islanders by delightfully waving at them.
On his second and final day of the visit, His Majesty carried out a series of major engagements, including inauguration of the UK Space Agency’s Project Nova, and attending a Coast Guard Station Opening.
At a garden party hosted at Government House on Friday evening, King Charles spoke up about the significance of his visit to Bermuda, noting that the trip marks the first time in 400-year history of the island that it received a reigning King.
"I am told to my amazement it is also the first time in Bermuda's four-hundred-year history that the islands have received a reigning King. I am terribly sorry it has taken so long!" he said.
Notably, King Charles’s visit to Bermuda also marked his first after ascending the throne in 2022.
Before his two-day official tour to Bermuda, which took place on May 1 and 2, King Charles went on a four-day state visit to the US, which began on April 27 and concluded on April 30, 2026.