News
News

King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits

The British monarch returns to the UK after an extraordinary six-day visit to the US and Bermuda

King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits
King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits

King Charles has finally headed back to the UK.

On Saturday, May 2, the 77-year-old British monarch successfully wrapped up his six-day tours to the United States and Bermuda.

The King donned a grey pinstripe suit paired with sunglasses and a red polka dot tie as he departed Bermuda after a historic trip.

As he boarded his flight to the UK, Charles bid farewell to the islanders by delightfully waving at them.

On his second and final day of the visit, His Majesty carried out a series of major engagements, including inauguration of the UK Space Agency’s Project Nova, and attending a Coast Guard Station Opening.

At a garden party hosted at Government House on Friday evening, King Charles spoke up about the significance of his visit to Bermuda, noting that the trip marks the first time in 400-year history of the island that it received a reigning King.

"I am told to my amazement it is also the first time in Bermuda's four-hundred-year history that the islands have received a reigning King. I am terribly sorry it has taken so long!" he said.

Notably, King Charles’s visit to Bermuda also marked his first after ascending the throne in 2022.

Before his two-day official tour to Bermuda, which took place on May 1 and 2, King Charles went on a four-day state visit to the US, which began on April 27 and concluded on April 30, 2026.

Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice
Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace
Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace
King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte
King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte
Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moments with beloved pets on her 11th birthday
Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moments with beloved pets on her 11th birthday
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles shares touching message amid Bermuda engagements
King Charles shares touching message amid Bermuda engagements
Murder plot targeting Crown Princess exposed in chilling revelation
Murder plot targeting Crown Princess exposed in chilling revelation
King Charles set for three-day solo Bermuda trip: Details revealed
King Charles set for three-day solo Bermuda trip: Details revealed
Princess Diana's unheard audio tapes set to expose bombshell truths about Charles
Princess Diana's unheard audio tapes set to expose bombshell truths about Charles
Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration
Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration

Popular News

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities
30 minutes ago
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri
2 hours ago
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
2 hours ago