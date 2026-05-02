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King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte

King Charles sends birthday love to Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte as she turns 11

King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte
King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte 

King Charles III continues to fulfil his duties as a devoted grandfather despite having a busy diary.

On Saturday, May 2, the 77-year-old monarch took a break during a celebratory event amid his solo Bermuda trip to mark the 11th birthday of his beloved granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

Shortly after Royal Family’s official Instagram released photos of Charles from Hamilton City Hall – where the monarch met with “artisans and artists – including one of the Bermuda’s most accomplished creatives, Michael Frith,” Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s heartfelt wish for Charlotte with her exclusive portrait.

"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" read the caption alongside Charlotte’s adorable birthday portrait.

Keeping the tradition alive, King Charles reposted Kate and William’s wish for Charlotte with a sweet wish, “Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte” with a cake and a balloon emoji.

King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte celebrates her special day just a week after her younger brother, Prince Louis - who celebrated his 8th birthday on April 23, 2026.

For the unversed, King Charles III is currently on his solo trip to Bermuda - which he kicked off on Thursday, April 30 right after wrapping his US state visit with Queen Camilla.

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