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Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace

Prince William fuming over Palace aides after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark trust issues

Prince William blames Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace
Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace

Prince William has decided to enforce "clear boundaries" after an explosive scandal involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sparked chaos inside the Palace.

The Prince of Wales – who is fuming over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent quasi-Royal tour to Australia has "lost trust" in aides as he believes they could be leaking inside information to Harry and Meghan – living away from the Royal Family in the US since 2020.

"William is at a point where he no longer trusts the majority of the palace staff because he knows most of them are loyal to his father and right now he and Charles are so divided on what to do about the Sussexes" an insider revealed.

"He says they [Meghan and Harry are] using any scrap of information they can get their hands on to stay in Charles’ good books," added the source.

The tipster further claimed, "The Sussexes do get quite a steady flow of information, but they insist there’s nothing nefarious about it, they say they’re simply being kept in the loop about situations within the family that might affect them."

However, "William says he’s being totally undermined, and he’s convinced Harry and Meghan are to blame."

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